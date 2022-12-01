Turkish economy grows 3.9% in Q3 despite global headwinds

1 Dec. 14:00

The Turkish economy lost some momentum but remained buoyant in the third quarter of this year, official data showed Wednesday, as a global slowdown put a drag on exports, but the tourism sector remained strong.

The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 3.9% in the July-September period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said. The reading means Türkiye still had one of the best performances among G-20 countries.

In remarks after the data was released, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said it was essential that Türkiye continued its growth at a time when recession fears are increasing.

"Hopefully, we will make a good start to 2023 by closing 2022 at a record level," Erdoğan told a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

He added that being among the top five countries in the G-20 with its GDP growth rate showed that Türkiye is getting stronger.

The data showed that GDP at current prices reached TL 4.26 trillion ($241.5 billion) in the July-September period.