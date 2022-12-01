Cavusoglu stresses Türkiye's role in resolving energy crisis

1 Dec. 14:40

Work is underway in connection with the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to the countries of South-Eastern Europe, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a briefing after a meeting between NATO foreign ministers.

He noted that today Europe and the whole world are facing an energy crisis.

"Türkiye has become the main country with a constructive role in resolving this crisis. Work is underway in connection with the supply of natural gas from Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to the countries of South-Eastern Europe, contacts are being made in various formats, these countries have asked for Türkiye's support in this matter," Cavusoglu added.