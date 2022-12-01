Ryabkov: Russia never stopped dialogue with U.S.

1 Dec. 15:20

Washington, not Moscow, stopped the Russian-U.S. dialogue and it did so without an explanation following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We didn’t stop any negotiations, any forms of dialogue [with the U.S.]," TASS cited him as saying.

According to Ryabkov, Russia "regularly emphasizes its readiness to continue dialogue." However, the deputy minister said the U.S. stopped it "without giving any explanations" following the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Ryabkov said Russia will resume the dialogue, provided that Washington is ready for it.