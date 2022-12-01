Two years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Lachin district (VIDEO)

1 Dec. 16:00

Two years have passed since the liberation of the Lachin district of Azerbaijan from the Armenian occupation.

According to a trilateral statement signed on November 10 by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia , the Lachin district was cleared of the armed forces of Armenia and returned to Azerbaijan on 1 December.

Lachin was occupied by the armed forces of Armenia on May 18, 1992. Armenian occupants destroyed and plundered hundreds of cultural and household objects, dozens of settlements, villages and historical monuments in the region.

As a result of the occupation, 63,341 Azerbaijani citizens were expelled from their homeland, more than 300 military personnel and civilians were killed and disappeared without a trace. On the territory of the district, 8950 buildings were occupied, including 7 industrial and construction enterprises, 471 service points, 154 schools, hundreds of historical and cultural monuments.