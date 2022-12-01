Russia records 6,785 daily COVID cases

1 Dec. 16:30

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,785 over the past day to 21,597,613, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

In absolute terms, the number of daily cases has been the highest since October 30, when 6,803 cases were reported. A day earlier, 6,088 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,311 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 2.2% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients decreased in 33 regions, while in 42 regions the figure increased. The situation remained unchanged in ten regions. A day earlier, 1,341 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,390 over the past day versus 1,405 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,258,203, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 626 over the past day versus 598 a day earlier, reaching 1,799,556.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 5,865 over the past day, reaching 21,003,575. A day earlier some 5,557 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 58 over the past day, reaching 392,060. A day earlier 59 COVID-19 deaths were registered.