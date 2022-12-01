Iran’s gas exports to Turkey up 70% in October

1 Dec. 16:45

Figures by the European Union’s statistical office (Eurostat) show that supply of natural gas from Iran to Turkey rose by 70% year on year in October.

Eurostat figures covered in a Wednesday report by Iran’s official IRNA news agency showed that Iran had exported 671 million cubic meters (mcm) of natural gas to Turkey in October.

Iran had supplied 395 mcm of gas to Turkey in October 2021, said the EU agency.

Iranian exports accounted for 21% of the total foreign gas supply delivered to Turkey in October, according to Eurostat figures.

Total Iranian gas exports to Turkey reached 7,751 mcm in the 10 months to October, down slightly from the same period last year when supplies had topped 7,785 mcm, the figures showed.