Armenia and Hungary agree on restoration of full diplomatic relations

1 Dec. 20:55

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Hungary, Ararat Mirzoyan and Péter Szijjártó met on the sidelines of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council. During this meeting, an agreement was reached to restore full diplomatic relations interrupted in 2012.

"They reached an agreement on restoration of full diplomatic relations, expressing their intention to open a new chapter in Armenian-Hungarian relations based on mutual trust and respect for international law", the Armenian Foreign Ministry's press service said.

Mirzoyan and Szijjártó also talked about the current stage of relations between Yerevan and Budapest.