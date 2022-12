1 Dec. 21:35

On December 2, a roundtable on the topic "Religion and the market economy" will be held in the House of Friendship's hall in Makhachkala, the press service of the Ministry of Nationality Policy and Religious Affairs of Dagestan reports.

According to Ministry, the event will be held as part of the discussion platform "Religion and the modern world".

It is emphasized that the platform will be attended by the members of state authorities, public, religious organizations and the media.