Venice Commission to check Georgian bill "On Deoligarchization"

1 Dec. 21:55

The Parliament of Georgia sent the English version of the draft law "On Deoligarchization" to the Venice Commission. Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili announced this.

"Today my cabinet has already sent the English version of the bill "On Deoligarchization" to the Venice Commission with a request to provide us with a joint opinion on this document", Sputnik Georgia quotes him.

The Speaker of the Parliament also hopes that the conclusion on the Georgian bill will be adopted soon.

Let us remind that deoligarchization is one of the conditions for granting Georgia the status of a EU candidate.