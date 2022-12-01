US and France remain determined to ensure Iran never acquires nuclear weapon

1 Dec. 22:40

The US and France remain determined to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. This is stated in a joint statement adopted following today's meeting between US and French Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron.

"They remain determined to ensure that Iran never develops or acquires a nuclear weapon", the statement said.

The document emphasizes that "Washington and Paris continue to work with other international partners to address Iran's nuclear escalation, its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and its destabilizing activities in the Middle East".