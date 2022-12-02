Blinken: US does not want war with Russia

2 Dec. 10:40

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington maintained contacts with Moscow, as there were a number of topics for discussion.

"Yes, we maintain contacts with Russia, because there are still serious issues for discussion", RIA Novosti quoted him.

He noted that the USA continued to contact Russia in order to avoid the situation's deterioration. At the same time, Blinken said that Washington "has not seen Moscow's movement in this direction yet".

In addition to this, the Secretary of State stressed that the White House didn't not want a war with Russia, and therefore intended to avoid the expansion of the Ukrainian conflict. "We don't need a third world war, that's not what we want", he added.