Mishustin assesses cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan

2 Dec. 11:35

The foreign trade turnover of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan shows good dynamic this year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, adding that it was important to maintain positive trends by launching new projects.

"Russia is one of the leading trading partners of Uzbekistan. Last year, we, ahead of China, took first place in the foreign trade turnover of the Republic with a share of about eighteen percent. We see good dynamics this year as well", he said at the Russian-Uzbek business-forum in Samarkand.

Mishustin further noted the importance of maintaining positive trends. "To do this, we need to launch new promising projects of direct industrial cooperation, including in the field of engineering, pharmaceuticals, transport infrastructure, and agriculture. Significant investment and technical resources are directed here", the head of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasized.