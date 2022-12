2 Dec. 11:50

At the end of December this year, Ankara will host the 87th Atatürk Grand Run. This was reported in the Turkish Athletic Federation.

One of the oldest athletics competitions in Türkiye will be dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the arrival of the founder of the Republic, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara.

The race will take place on December 25. It will start in the Dikmen district and end at the building of the capital's railway station in the Ulus district, Anadolu agency reports.