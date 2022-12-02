Main color of 2023 "revels in pure joy"

2 Dec. 12:21

The Pantone Color Institute has announced the Color of the Year for 2023: Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta Carmine Red, Institute Executive Director Leatrice Eiseman said .

"Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta comes from the red family and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious natural dyes, one of the strongest and brightest dyes known to the world," she said, noting that the color of the coming year is "powerful, fearless and inspiring".

"This is the new red, which revels in pure joy, encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint", RIA Novosti quoted the release.