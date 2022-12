2 Dec. 12:45

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili will leave Georgian politics, his mother Giuli Alasania announced the intentions of the former head of state.

She also added that Saakashvili "does not blame the country's leadership" for his possible poisoning.

Earlier, his lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze said that arsenic was found in the body of the ex-leader of Georgia, as well as an increased content of mercury, barium, and thallium.