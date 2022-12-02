Moscow announces its readiness to hold meeting between Erdoğan and Assad

2 Dec. 13:15

We will hold a meeting between the Presidents of Türkiye and Syria, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bashar al-Assad, if we are asked to do so, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"We always express readiness and say that it will be right, but so far no concrete work has been done at the political level. So far there are no such plans", RIA Novosti quoted him.

At the same time, he noted that Russia was not going to impose anything on anyone/ Everything depends on the wish of the parties. "If we are asked about this and our partners in Ankara and Damascus have such an interest, then, of course, we will respond positively", Bogdanov added.