Barcelona gets to know with Adjara's tourism potential

2 Dec. 14:30

Georgian experts told their Spanish colleagues about Adjara's tourism potential during the IBTM World exhibition in Barcelona.

According to the Department of Tourism and Resorts of Adjara, more than 15 thousand representatives of the tourism sector from 100 countries are participating in the event. The Department of Tourism of Adjara together with representatives of the National Tourism Administration and travel companies represent the tourism potential of Adjara.

As part of the exhibition, the delegation from Georgia holds business meetings, Sputnik Georgia reports.