Blinken to arrive in China in early 2023

2 Dec. 14:55

In early 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is going to visit China. He said this in an interview with France 2 TV channel.

He stressed that the visit would take place in January or February.

"This would be a continuation of the talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit a few weeks ago", TASS quoted Blinken.

Let us remind you that in mid-November, Antony Blinken announced that, on behalf of US President Joe Biden, he would arrive in China in early 2023. During the trip, the US Secretary of State will discuss strengthening ties between the US and China, as well as a number of regional and global issues.