Meeting between Putin and Lukashenko announced

2 Dec. 15:20

Presidents of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Russia Vladimir Putin discussed the international situation, coordination of joint actions and agreed to hold a meeting in December, the BelTA news agency reports following a telephone conversation between the presidents.

It is reported that the leaders "discussed the international agenda and the situation, the coordination of joint actions". In addition to this, the presidents also outlined a schedule for further contacts, "they have agreed to hold a meeting to discuss practical issues of the implementation of union building and economic issues in December", the agency said.