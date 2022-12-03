Switzerland defeats Serbia, South Korea stuns Portugal at 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

3 Dec. 10:20

Switzerland defeated Serbia 3-2 in its final round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’s group stage and became the last national team to advance to the tournament’s knockout stage.

The goals for Switzerland were scored by Xherdan Shaqiri (20’), Breel Embolo (44’) and Remo Freuler (48’).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (26’) and Dusan Vlahovic (35’) netted the ball for Serbia.

In another Group G match, Brazil lost 0-1 to Cameroon, but retained its leadership after the final round with six points, followed by Switzerland (also six points), Cameroon (4 points) and Serbia (one point). It will be the third World Cup playoff for the Swiss national team.

During their Round of Last 16 on December 6, Switzerland will play against Portugal, while Brazil will take on South Korea.

The national football team of South Korea secured a berth in the playoff stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after defeating Portugal 2-1.

South Korea and Portugal played their group stage match at the over 44,660-seat capacity Education City Stadium in Doha on Friday night.

The goals for South Korea were scored by Kim Younggwon in the 27th minute and by Hwang Heechan just minutes shy of the final whistle (90 minutes plus one minute into added time). Portugal’s midfielder Ricardo Horta scored the only goal for his team in the 5th minute of today’s match.