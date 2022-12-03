Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva make trip to Shaki district

3 Dec. 10:40

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have visited Shaki distict.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Shaki.

They laid flowers at the statue.

Ilham Aliyev has attended the Oghuz-Shaki section of Garamaryam-Ismayilli-Shaki highway after reconstruction.

Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at the dried fruit production enterprise owned by Green Factory Limited Liability Company (LLC) in Orta Zayzid village, as well as in a new administrative building of Shaki City Executive Authority.

They have also viewed the restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation at the Shaki Khan’s Mosque Complex.