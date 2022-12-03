Turkish Bayraktar successfully tests TOLUN miniature bomb

3 Dec. 14:30

Turkish Bayraktar AKINCI unmanned aerial vehicle successfully hit the target with a TOLUN miniature bomb during a test launch, Baykar company said.

According to the information, the Bayraktar AKINCI project is carried out under the leadership of the Ministry of Defense Industry of Türkiye. Within its framework, tests of the TOLUN miniature bomb developed by ASELSAN were successfully completed on December 2.

Bayraktar AKINCI, equipped with 4 miniature bombs, flew from Tekirdag towards the Karapınar shooting range in Konya, where it successfully hit the target during a test launch. The TOLUN miniature bomb was first tested on an unmanned aerial vehicle platform thanks to GPS/INS, hitting the target with a precision strike from 26,000 feet at a distance of 30 kilometers.