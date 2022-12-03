Baku sends specialists to investigate illicit exploitation of mineral resources in Karabakh

3 Dec. 15:45

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry appealed to the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces on the issue of sending specialists from the relevant Azerbaijani structures to the territory of their temporary deployment to investigate and monitor the situation with the illicit exploitation of mineral resources in these territories of Azerbaijan, and related environmental consequences based on the request of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the source, around 11:00 (GMT+4) on December 3, 2022, employees of the ministry, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and AzerGold CJSC approached the checkpoint of the peacekeeping forces between the cities of Khankandi and Shusha to enter the territory.

At the moment, the activities of a group of experts to investigate and monitor the illegal exploitation of mineral resources are being discussed with the command of the peacekeeping forces.

The public will be informed about the results of the negotiations.