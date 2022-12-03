Peskov rejects agreed price cap for Russian oil

3 Dec. 16:40

The Russian side will not accept a price cap for its oil, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the price cap for Russian oil agreed the day before is now being "analyzed."

"We will not accept this limitation. We will report the way the work will be organized after analysing the situation,” TASS quotes the Kremlin representative as saying.

Yesterday, the representatives of the European Union agreed on the price cap for Russian oil at $60 per barrel.