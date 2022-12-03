Saakashvili needs resuscitation

3 Dec. 16:55

The imprisoned former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili needs to be transferred to intensive care unit, the politician’s lawyer, Shalva Khachapuridze, said.

The lawyer did not rule out that the politician would be transferred to another clinic, but noted that the lawyers insists on sending him abroad. However, this issue can only be resolved at a meeting.

"Before that, he should be placed in intensive care unit, as over the past three days his condition has worsened seriously,” Sputnik Georgia quotes Khachapuridze as saying.

The lawyer warned that without proper treatment, Saakashvili could die.