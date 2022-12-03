World uranium policy impossible without Russia, head of Rosatom says

3 Dec. 17:35

International uranium policy can hardly do without Russia, director general of the state corporation Rosatom Alexei Likhachev said addressing the participants of the Congress of Young Scientists plenary session.

Answering the question about the possible reaction to the hypothetical imposition of a price cap on Russian uranium he said that ”firstly, there is no uranium OPEC, and secondly, we are offered to create it, but we carefully refrain, because we are supporting the market economy," TASS quotes Likhachev as saying.