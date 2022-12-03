Russian government ready to replace any imported technology

3 Dec. 17:55

Russia should be able to replace any imported technology, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said addressing the participants of the 2nd Congress of Young Scientists plenary session.

"We must be able to replace any technology and do what is more profitable for us not falling into colonial dependence on number of technologies," RIA Novosti quotes him as saying.

The deputy chairman of the government acknowledged that Russia has fewer funds for the development of science than the major countries, but these goals, he is sure, are quite achievable, although they require "heroic efforts."