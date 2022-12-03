Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry sends note of protest to Tehran

3 Dec. 18:10

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has sent a note of protest to the Islamic Republic of Iran after 14 Iranian citizens entered the territory of Azerbaijan bypassing legal checkpoints, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, head of the department's press service Aykhan Hajizade informed.

"Any foreign visit to the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan must be carried out in accordance with the rules established within the framework of the national legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Hajizade stressed.