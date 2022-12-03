Europe to live without Russian oil

3 Dec. 18:55

Today, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, warned that the Russian Federation would stop supplying oil to the EU countries after the introduction of a price cap of $60 per barrel.

"From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil. Moscow has already made it clear that it will not supply oil to those countries that support the anti-market price cap,” the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ulyanov also suggested that the EU would soon charge Moscow with "using oil as a weapon."

Today, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the agreement by the EU countries, stressed that Moscow will not accept it while the situation is being analyzed.

"Some preparations have been made for such a decision. We will not accept this limitation. We will report the way the work will be organized after analysing the situation," the Kremlin spokesman said.