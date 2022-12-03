Azerbaijani departments, peacekeepers discuss illegal mining in Khojaly

3 Dec. 19:10

Employees of the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan, the State Service on Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy and CJSC AzerGold, arrived to the territory of Azerbaijan, where the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily stationed. They carried out negotiations with the command of peacekeepers, the press service of the Ministry of Ecology reported.

During the discussions, serious concerns and dissatisfaction were again expressed in connection with the illegal exploitation of minerals as part of the illegal economic activities carried out in the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, as well as the resulting environmental and other secondary consequences.