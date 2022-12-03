Lukashenko to meet with Shoigu in Minsk

3 Dec. 19:25

Today, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. The relevant information appeared at the Pulpervogo Telegram channel close to the press service of the head of the Republic of Belarus.

"Sergey Shoigu is currently at the Palace of Independence. The President will meet with the Minister of Defense of Russia," the message reads.

Judging by the photo, the head of the Russian defense ministry is accompanied by his Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin.