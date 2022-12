3 Dec. 19:55

A test flight of the first jet-powered unmanned Bayraktar Kizilelma fighter took place in Türkiye today, head of Baykar Seljuk Bayraktar informed.

"Having a hard time keeping," he commented on the video of the flight, which he posted on the social network.

Bayraktar expressed hope that the creation of an unmanned fighter will be a revolution in Turkish aviation.