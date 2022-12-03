Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan to meet on December 13-14

3 Dec. 22:00

The trilateral summit, which will be attended by head of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev and Türkiye’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will take place on December 13-14 in the Avaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenbashi, Turkmen TV reports.

The corresponding resolution was signed by the President of Turkmenistan.

According to the document, the Executive Office of the President together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan will hold a high-level trilateral summit.