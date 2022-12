4 Dec. 10:00

The Argentina national football team beat the Australian team with a score of 2:1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Argentina's Lionel Messi (35th minute) and Julian Alvarez (57th) scored goals.

The Australians pulled one back in the 77th minute thanks to an own goal by Enzo Fernandez.

Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.