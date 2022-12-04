Almaty authorities to buy 300 new buses

4 Dec. 10:30

Almaty will buy 300 new buses soon, acting akim Erbolat Dosaev said .

"We are updating the rolling stock. We will buy 300 buses", he said.

Residents of the city complained that only one bus 74 runs along Magnitnaya Street in the Turksibsky District, where both the school and the kindergarten are located.

"We will measure this section in intervals. If necessary, we will add buses to the route", Dosaev promised.

According to the Deputy Head of the Urban Mobility Department Yernur Abzhahan, 10 buses completely cover the traffic on the route, the traffic interval is 12-15 minutes.