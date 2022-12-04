Iran announces historically strong ties with Russia

4 Dec. 11:45

Iran has historically strong ties with Russia. This was stated by Advisor to the Governor of the Government of Fars Province, Director for Cooperation in Education and Science at Shiraz University Mojtaba Binazadeh.

He stressed that at present, Iranians with Russian roots were also among those who live in the north of the Islamic Republic.

"About 100-200 years ago, Russians came to Iran. And I have friends who have, for example, a Russian grandmother. Thus, Iranians have more cultural ties with Russia than with other countries", RIA Novosti quotes Binazadeh.