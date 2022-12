4 Dec. 12:25

Today, the next OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting will take place. The further oil production plan will be discussed there. Initially, the ministers were supposed to meet in Vienna, but at the beginning of the week it was decided to hold the meeting online.

According to Bloomberg, the OPEC+ countries are highly likely to decide to keep the current oil production plan that was agreed upon at the October meeting. There countries decided to reduce production by 2 million barrels per day from November