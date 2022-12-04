First Georgian-Azerbaijani legal forum held in Batumi

4 Dec. 13:55

For the first time, the Georgian-Azerbaijani legal forum was held in Batumi. Its purpose was to exchange experience and deepen legal relations between the Ministries of Justice of the two countries.

The event was held within the framework of the memorandum, which had been previously signed by the Ministries of Justice of the two countries. At the end of the forum, a joint declaration was drawn up, Sputnik Georgia reports.

According to the decision of the parties, the Georgian-Azerbaijani legal forum will be held annually. It will be hosted alternately by Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The next Georgian-Azerbaijani legal forum will be held in Baku.