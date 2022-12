4 Dec. 14:23

According to the Yandex.Music, the album "Hattori" of Ossetian musicians Miyagi & Endspiel became the most successful in the past year.

All tracks were in the list of top listeners.

Let us remind you that Hattori was released in October. The album includes the songs "Saloon", "Night", "Temporarily", "Don't lose", "Need me", "Silhouette".