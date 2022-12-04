Delegation of Iranian parliamentarians arrives in Moscow

4 Dec. 14:55

On December 4, an Iranian delegation of parliamentarians arrived in Moscow. The delegation is headed by Vahid Jalalzadeh, chairman of the Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy of the Majlis of the Islamic Council of Iran. This was reported in the Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption.

Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, met them at Sheremetyevo.

As part of the visit, the delegation of Iranian parliamentarians will meet with Russian colleagues and participate in a meeting of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly, which will be held on December 5, TASS reports.