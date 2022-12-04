Iran may revise provisions of the 1979 constitution

4 Dec. 21:00

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's republican and Islamic foundations were constitutionally entrenched "but there are methods of implementing the constitution that can be flexible".

In an address to the National Conference on Responsibility to Implement Constitution, Raisi said that mechanisms and procedures to implement the Constitution can change so that the document can better suit the needs of Iranian society.

“Arrangements and methods can be discussed depending on circumstances,” he said.

The Iranian president reiterated that fundamental principles of the Iranian Constitution, including republicanism, Islam, and basic freedoms, should be respected under any circumstances.

Earlier, Iran‘s Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said that the country’s controversial morality police will be “abolished,” as it had nothing to do with the Judiciary.

Mass protests in Iran sparked on September 17 after the funeral of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian girl, who, according to official sources, had been arrested by the police for disobeying hijab rules. During interrogation, she suffered a heart attack from which she died. On October 7, Iran’s National Forensic Medicine Organization released an official statement on the causes of the girl's death, stating that she had suffered no injuries.