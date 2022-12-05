Azerbaijan in solidarity with OPEC+ position on regulating oil market

5 Dec. 10:00

Azerbaijan decided at the 34th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting held online to stick with the decision taken in October 2022 in force, according to the press service of Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

Thus, the obligations of the countries participating in the "Declaration of Cooperation", defined in relation to their quotas in August of this year, remain unchanged. Azerbaijan's commitment to cut is 33,000 bpd and its daily crude oil production quota is 684,000 bpd.

The next OPEC+ ministerial meeting will be held on June 4 next year.