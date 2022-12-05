Macron urges to maintain regular communication with Putin

5 Dec. 12:00

French President Emmanuel Macron has said he maintains regular communication with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I always maintain regular discussions and direct contact with President Putin, because I believe that the best way to reengage is to preserve this direct channel," he said in an interview with CBS that was aired on Sunday. "Isolation is the worst thing."

Macron also said his country and the other Western nations aren’t seeking to destroy Russia. "It’s never been our perspective in France," he said in an interview with CBS that was aired on Sunday. "More than that, we have very close relations from a cultural and historical point of view. And we have always respected the Russian people.".

Macron said he had "very long discussions" with the Russian president and "there was this clear awareness of how the Russian people are a great people, with great history.".