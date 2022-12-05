Georgian Parliament Speaker to visit Netherlands, Luxembourg

5 Dec. 13:20

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, together with the parliamentary delegation will hold meetings in the Netherlands and Luxembourg from December 5 to 8, the parliament’s press office said.

During his visit to the Netherlands, Papuashvili is set to meet Vera Bergkamp, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands and Jan Bruijn, the President of the Senate. The meeting with Ladislav Hamran, the President of the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation is also planned.

Within the framework of the visit to Luxembourg, the Georgian Parliament Speaker will meet with Fernand Etgen, the President of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg and will hold bilateral meetings with the representatives of the Chamber of Deputies and the President of the EU Court of Justice, Koen Lenaerts.