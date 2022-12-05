РУС ENG

Turkey’s inflation slows for first time in over year

Turkey’s inflation slows for first time in over year

Turkish inflation slowed for the first time in over a year and a half, though measures to revive the economy ahead of elections in 2023 may keep it elevated for some time. 

Consumer prices rose an annual 84.4% in November, down from 85.5% the previous month, according to data released on Monday.

The statistical effect of a high base a year earlier and two months of relative stability in the Turkish currency are starting to help contain cost increases, even as inflation remains near the fastest since 1998. On a monthly basis, prices grew 2.9% in November. 

Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said that he expects the “downward trend in inflation will be sharply felt” in the coming months, largely because of base effects.

195 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos