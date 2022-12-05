Scholz: NATO seeks to deter Russia but doesn’t want confrontation

5 Dec. 15:45

NATO’s actions must not lead to a direct confrontation with Russia but the bloc needs to deter Moscow, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote in an op-ed for the Foreign Affairs magazine published on Monday.

"NATO’s actions must not lead to a direct confrontation with Russia, but the alliance must credibly deter further Russian aggression. To that end, Germany has significantly increased its presence on NATO’s eastern flank, reinforcing the German-led NATO battle group in Lithuania and designating a brigade to ensure that country’s security," he pointed out.

According to Scholz, "Germany is also contributing troops to NATO’s battle group in Slovakia, and the German air force is helping monitor and secure airspace in Estonia and Poland."

"Meanwhile, the German navy has participated in NATO’s deterrence and defense activities in the Baltic Sea. Germany will also contribute an armored division, as well as significant air and naval assets (all in states of high readiness) to NATO’s New Force Model, which is designed to improve the alliance’s ability to respond quickly to any contingency," the German chancellor added.