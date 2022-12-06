Azerbaijan becomes Italy’s second largest gas supplier

6 Dec. 10:40

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is Italy's second largest source of gas supply, according to October data from the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, TAP AG consortium announced.

Gas transportation to Italy via TAP rose by 21% in October 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

The TAP pipeline, which is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, has a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters annually, with 8 billion cubic meters going to Italy and the rest going to Greece and Bulgaria.

On December 31, 2020, the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) enabled the first direct shipments of Azerbaijani natural gas to the European Union.