Turkish FM urges Armenia to come to its senses

6 Dec. 11:40

Hopefully, Armenia will come to its senses and take advantage of the transport corridors that will pass through the country, Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the 'Entrepreneurship and Humanitarian Foreign Policy of Türkiye' event on December 5.

"Armenia saw it would fail to achieve regional stability by keeping the Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years. Türkiye and Azerbaijan extended a hand of peace. Azerbaijan proposed an all-inclusive peace agreement, as well as discussions, are supposed to be result-oriented," the minister stressed.