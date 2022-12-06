Kyrgyzstan to enhance co-op with Azerbaijan in horticulture

6 Dec. 13:20

On September 26-30, 2022, a delegation from Azerbaijan, consisting of representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and the private sector, arrived in Bishkek to discuss issues of further cooperation in the field of horticulture, Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Agriculture said.

As the ministry noted, the purpose of the visit was to consider further prospects for enhancing cooperation between the two countries, in particular, growing seedlings, exchanging experience, and establishing contacts with local farmers.

The Azerbaijani delegation met with the staff of the Ministry and made a presentation, shared information about the ongoing activities, as well as the achievements of Azerbaijan in the field of horticulture and growing seedlings.

Members of the delegation emphasized that they are always ready to support the Kyrgyz side and share experiences.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan Murat Baidyldaev informed that the Kyrgyz side is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan and suggested considering the possibility of providing different types of virus-free seedlings for testing them on the state variety plots of Kyrgyzstan.

The Azerbaijani side said that Kyrgyzstan has all the conditions for growing fruit crops, and they will definitely consider this proposal and report additionally.

Following the visit, the parties expressed their readiness for further joint work and preparation of an appropriate roadmap.