U.S. won’t replenish its oil reserves with Russian oil

6 Dec. 13:40

The U.S. authorities are not going to replenish their strategic oil reserve through the purchase of Russian oil in the context of limiting its price, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

During a regular briefing, one of the journalists recalled that the U.S. administration had previously said it was going to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve under $70 a barrel.

The U.S. and its allies set the so-called price cap for Russian oil at $60 per barrel. The journalist asked whether Washington is considering buying Russian oil to replenish national reserves.

"No, because it’s been banned (the import of Russian oil)," Jean-Pierre replied.

In March, U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order banning energy imports from Russia and new investment in the Russian energy sector. G7 countries, the EU and Australia previously agreed to impose a $60 per barrel price cap on offshore Russian oil for their vessels and territories from December 5.